Patricia Gail McAlexander
AVINGER — Patricia “Patty” Gail McAlexander, 64, of Avinger, passed away on January 24, 2020.
Patty was born February 1, 1955, at Ellington Air Force Base in Houston. She was a fun-loving person with an infectious laugh. Patty loved her family, friends and pets very much. She will be missed.
Patty is survived by her mother, Anita M. McAlexander of Avinger; son, Anthony Kreg Mauldin of Avinger and his daughters, Larwren and Hannah Mauldin of Fouke, Ark; sister, Pamela K. Williams and her husband, Robert of Avinger; nephew, Joel Grubbs and his children, Shayla, Jeremiah and Samuel of Pasadena; nephew, Jody Grubbs and wife Courtney of Plano and their children, Jayla Grubbs of Fort Wort, and Abilene Grubbs and Sophie Wells of Plano; and niece, DeAnna Williams and her daughter Nevaeh Forbes, both of Avinger. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel E. McAlexander; and grandparents, Clifford and Vivian McAlexander of Jefferson, and Edward and Hattie Lardie of Traverse City, Michigan.
The family will announce a memorial for Patty at a later date.
