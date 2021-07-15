Patricia Gail “Pat” Forrest
NAPLES, TEXAS — Patricia Gail “Pat” Forrest, age 87, of Naples, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 in Pittsburg, Texas. Pat was born September 24, 1933, in Naples, to Halbert Milton Wommack and Dorothy Ophelia Lewis Wommack.
Pat was a member of Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Omaha, Texas. She dedicated much of her life to being a homemaker, however; she did work throughout the years. She worked at Morris County bank, was a bookkeeper at Redbud Retreat and a church secretary at First Baptist in Naples. Pat enjoyed getting together with friends, playing dominoes, traveling, and working in her yard. She loved watching the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Mavericks (especially when Dirk Nowitzki played). Pat was a talented piano player and spent many Sundays playing at church and the nursing home. She also loved to knit and was a prolific maker of potholders. She was a devoted, kind, and loving woman. She never missed a birthday or anniversary and her family will dearly miss the cards she sent every year.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James Wommack and Jack Wommack; one sister, Jeanette Endsley and a grandson Joshua Andrew Lee.
Pat’s husband of 70 years, Glen Forrest, passed away later the same day.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Kay Forrest of Omaha, Gary and Susan Forrest of Sumner, Texas, and Tim and Jan Forrest of Omaha; one daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Terry Lee of Daingerfield, Texas; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Dottie and Rev. James Cheatham of Lindale, Texas, Pam and Bill Spencer of Germantown, Tennessee, and Paula Harrell of Daingerfield; six grandchildren and their spouses, Justin and Sheree Forrest, Jimmy and Ashley Womack, Ryan and Nicole Forrest, Brandon and Stacey Darden, Todd and Callie Lee, Seth and Brandi Lee; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and one due in September; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Private graveside services were held at Springhill Cemetery in Naples.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
