Patricia Jane Fortenberry Carter

Pat was born December 20, 1940 in Woodville, TX to Archie Leroy DeCader “Cader” Fortenberry and Elsie Elizabeth Davis Fortenberry.
Soon after graduating Kirby High School in Woodville, TX in 1959, Pat moved to Houston, TX. While in Houston she met Arvel Lee Carter and they married in 1963.
They eventually settled in Hallsville, TX where they raised their daughter.
For many years, Pat worked as a legal secretary in Longview, TX. Later, she worked for the state of Texas in various administrative roles. She retired from The Texas Historical Commission in 2005.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband,her parents, brothers Joe Fortenberry and Max Fortenberry, and sister, Shirley Fortenberry Minter.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in law Suzanne Carter Valentine and Daniel Shane Valentine and granddaughter Harper Ruby Valentine of Austin TX; sisters: Jaunice Smith of Vidalia, Ga., Peggie Grammer of Groveton, TX and brother: Johnny Fortenberry of Silsbee, TX; as well as loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of long-time friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am at Bradfield Chapel UMC in Hughes Springs, TX Burial will follow at Bradfield Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, September 13, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests gifts be made to Hospice Austin or the Alzheimer’s Texas.
