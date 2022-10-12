Patricia Jean Binkley-Childress
LONGVIEW — Patricia was born at Cannon AFB in Clovis, New Mexico to Margaret Jean and James Edward Baker. Her father served in the Air Force through retirement, instilling a strong sense of patriotism that eventually influenced her to serve in the Navy.
Early in her life, Patricia worked as a model in California while caring for her two children, Amanda and Marynn. Her third child, Austin, had a father who also served in the Navy and passed away from cancer due to Agent Orange exposure while flying helicopters in the Vietnam War. Patricia and I, Dr. Carl W. Childress, married when she was 37. I was gaining my lovely, first wife by my side at 53. We had two children, Ragan and Mariah.
In May 1996, Patricia received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with Magna Cum Laude. She served as a government contractor and fitness coordinator at Barksdale AFB, during which time she received numerous awards for excellence. She developed a military recognition and retention program for the Department of Defense titled, “The FORCE for You,” designed to enhance leadership and physical fitness skills of young individuals preparing to enter military service. For this, Patricia received very favorable recognition from two of our nation’s highest-ranking generals, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Several parts of this program were retained for use in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).
During her eight-year ownership of Designs for Fitness, she and her business partner received a yearlong contract to provide wellness consultation for the Longview Fire Department. This included testing, writing curriculum for, and training roughly 160 personnel.
Additionally, Patricia wrote a 350-page book on health and wellness. Eden’s Way: The Garden’s Path to Wellness carefully analyzes and outlines each day of God’s creation to enhance the well-being of all who read it.
Beginning in 2008, Patricia worked with me as chief operating officer of Childress Vision Clinic. She oversaw and managed all operational decisions of the practice.
However, her great interest in all these things mentioned never surpassed her love of family including five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Moreover, Patricia was a devoted Christian. She participated in evangelistic prison ministries and developed and organized a women’s spiritual leadership program which she ran for years.
These last few weeks, Patricia would boldly announce to anyone listening that she would be retiring. Until now, I suppose I could not believe it. Well, Patricia, your point has been made clear - I know you are having the most wonderful time with our Lord and Savior.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, and by brother-in-law, David Sharp. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dr. Carl W. Childress; her children, Amanda Udvarhelyi, Marynn (Jeff) Udvarhelyi, Austin (Jaimie) Binkley, Ragan Childress, and Mariah Childress; her grandchildren, Alyssa (Glen) Hicks, Kahlan Udvarhelyi, Hannah Udvarhelyi, Ashlyn Udvarhelyi, and Noelle Udvarhelyi; her great-grandchildren, River Brouwer and Scout Hicks; her siblings, Bill (Cheryl) Baker, Mick (Debbie) Baker, Jennifer Sharp, and Caryl (Scott) Helsel.
