Patricia Lou McCarthy Owens

She is survived by her 3 children, Chuck (Lisa) Davison, Steve (Omera) Davison and Joanie Davison (Bobby Monical), 3 granddaughters Katy, Hannah and Bianca and one great granddaughter, Carabella, two sisters Rosie Hamilton and Joan Painter, nephew Mike Cox and nieces Jamie Fuller, Sherry Dickey and Karen Harton. Patty is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Theresa, Mary Virginia and Jane Elizabeth, nephew Dr. Robert S. Hamilton and niece Mary Frances Sonnabend. Patty is also preceded in death by the father of her children, George S Davison and her husband Drue M. Goodale (1996) and Charles Owens (2008).
Patty was a 1954 graduate of Longview High School and in her early years she worked for Joan Fuller School of Dance. In the late 1960’s she moved to Houston and worked in Property Management until she relocated back to her hometown of Longview.
Her life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday October 8th at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Memory Park. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School. Her 3 children would like to thank both Joan Painter and Lisa Davison for their unwavering love, care and devotion that they provided over the past 10 months.
