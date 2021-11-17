Patricia “Pat” Ann Adams Bussey
LONGVIEW — Memorial Service for Patricia Bussey, age 82, of Longview will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Forest Hill Baptist Church, Longview, with Dr. John Hatch Officiating.
Patricia was born September 1, 1939 to the late Opal and Gary Adams in Longview. She was a graduate of Longview High School. She married James Earl Bussey March 9, 1957 at Moberly Baptist Church. She was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church since 1960 where she served on the Illness and Bereavement Committee and as a young mother, taught Sunday School class.
Patricia (Mamaw Pat) placed her trust in Jesus at the age of 12. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was blessed to have spent extensive time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren attending church, ballgames, birthdays, baptisms and more. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for them which they always claimed she put something in the food that made them sleepy. She loved EACH of them “the best”.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Barbara Stewart and Wanda (Ford) Robinson, brothers Bill Adams and James A. Adams, her niece Cathy Helbig, and nephew Gary Don Ford.
She is survived by her husband, of 64 years, James Earl Bussey, Son Ricky Bussey and wife Lisa of Longview, TX, Son Randy Bussey and Jett of Longview, TX. Granddaughters and husbands Amy Ainsworth and John of Hallsville, TX, Julie Garrett and Chris of Aubrey, TX and Staci Wright and Adam of Winnsboro, TX. Brother Gary D. Adams and wife Mary of Hartsville S.C. Great Grandchildren Dylan Davidson, Jaycie and Abbie Ainsworth, Landri, Harper and Carter Wright, Ella and Lanie Garrett, and numerous amounts of nieces and nephews.
