Patricia (Pat) Ann Davis

LONGVIEW — Patricia (Pat) Davis,79, of Longview, TX (formally of Mount Vernon, TX) passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 4, 1940 to Vicy Richey Hankins and A. O. “Sonny” Hankins in Hopkins County, TX.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin daughters, Denise and Diane; son ,Randy; brother, Dwaine Hankins and grandson, Jason.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Charles Davis; two daughters, Deon Cox and husband Roger of Kilgore, TX and Debbie McDaniel and husband David of Henderson, TX; sisters, Irma Parlington and Elaine Harmon both of Mount Vernon; four grandchildren, Raisha Rector, Craig Davis, Laci Bryson and Dustin Cox; four great grandchildren, Jacob Groves, Chloe Groves, Jace Bryson and Anna Cox.
Visitation for Mrs. Davis is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 1 - 2 pm at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, TX. Funeral service will follow visitation at 2:00 pm at the funeral home officiated by Bro. Jason Rector and Bro. Bruce Blackstone.
Memorial contributions may be made to the “Texas Oncology Foundation”, 1300 N. 4th Street, Longview, TX 75601.
