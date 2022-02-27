Patricia “Pat” Haguewood
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Haguewood, 66, of Carthage, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Rockhill Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Sunday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Young Haguewood was born February 25, 1955, in Carthage, Texas. She passed this life February 21, 2022, in Longview, Texas. Pat was the older of two children born to the marriage of James Vernon and Dorothy Ruth Ebarb Young. She was a graduate of Beckville High School and obtained her LVN license through Panola College. She married Moody Daniel Haguewood and they celebrated many years together.
Mrs. Haguewood worked as an LVN for ETMC Carthage and a nurse for Tyson Foods. She was a devout Christian, loved sewing, baking, flower gardening and time with kids, grandkids, and family. She is preceded in death by her father and brother James Vernon Young, Jr.
Mrs. Haguewood is survived by her mother, Dorothy Ebarb Young Avery of Carthage; devoted daughter, Kimberly Tinkle and husband Jason of Carthage; grandchildren, Cassie, Kendal and Zackery Tinkle, and Keith Haguewood; four great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.