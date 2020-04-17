Patricia (Pat) Rhodes Glezenf
LONGVIEW — Patricia (Pat) Rhodes Glezen, 78, passed away April 15, 2020 in the early hours at Treviso Transitional Care, Longview, TX. She was born October 31, 1941 in Maryville, TN to William Harry Rhodes and Virginia Harvey Casey Rhodes.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 49 years Hugh Raymond Glezen, and brothers Harry and Bobby Rhodes.
Pat married Hugh Glezen July 24, 1962 in Hugo, OK. She graduated from nursing school in August 1976 and worked for Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview and was a long-time employee at Stone Road nursing facility where she delivered the best care to her patients.
Pat is survived by her daughter Michelle Leftwich and her husband Shannan, sons Michael Glezen and his wife Debbie, Raymond Glezen and his wife Sandra, and Randy Glezen. Eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Siblings still with us are Elizabeth Anthony, Donald Rhodes and Carol Plunkett.
Private family services will be taking place at Elderville Cemetery.
Special thank you to Treviso Transitional Care nursing, the therapy Dept, the CNA’s, and Housekeeping staff for taking such good care of our mother.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pair of Easter storms leave 50,000 East Texans in dark
- Health department: Now 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County
- Tornado warning expires in Longview area; watch continues until noon
- Longview hospitals plan for possible surge of patients
- Police chase ends with 1 in custody at Longview apartments
- Away from the crowds: Longview stores give seniors special shopping time
- Longtime Kilgore pastor dies after delivering Easter message
- ET Softball: Messina resigns as KC softball coach
- Deputies find 2 people dead after Gregg County shooting
- Judge sentences Longview man to prison for drunk driving
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.