Patricia “Patsy” Patton
ORE CITY — Patricia “Patsy” Ann Patton, 72, of Diana Tx was born August 4th, 1949, in Muskogee, Oklahoma and passed away November 20th, 2021, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with her family by her side.
Patsy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren who she adored. Patsy enjoyed going to church and was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Ore City.
Left to cherish her memory are; Hailey Beekman and son-in-law Ben Beekman; Grandchildren Bretley Beekman, Grace Beekman, Daniel Beekman, Kason Beekman, and Levi Beekman; Sister-in-law Lois Patton; and special friends Bubba and Hughleen DeBerry. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Bryan and Bobbie Patton; brother Jimmy Patton; and special friend Noah Gray.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 pm in Diana, Tx at Grubbs Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM November 24th, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Ore City.
