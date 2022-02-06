Patricia Swan
LONGVIEW — A memorial service for Patricia Ann Sherwood Swan, 75, of Kilgore Texas will be held at 3 PM Sunday, February 13 at Providence Baptist Church, 4105 McCann Rd, Longview, Texas with Pastor Rick Webb officiating, where she attended. Pat passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
Patricia was born October 5, 1945 in Marshall, Texas to Genelle Brunson Smith and Gordon Alvin Sherwood. Her mother later married Hugh Henderson Jr. who became her loving father.
She graduated from Marshall High School in 1965 and shortly after married Tex Bruce. They had one child, Cheri. Most of Patricia’s career was spent working for Bill and Alan Goodman CPA until her retirement in 1999. Afterwards, she worked part-time at the Elk’s Lodge in Longview for many years to occupy her time. In 2015, Patricia married Elmer Swan where they lived in Mississippi for about three years until Pat longed to be closer to her grandson and daughter.
Patricia loved antiquing, shopping, cooking, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Her newest “hobby” was sitting outside with her puppy, Shelby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts and uncles, and previous husbands Tex Bruce and Darrel Brewer.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Elmer Swan of Kilgore; her daughter and son-in-law Cheri and Jeramy Hayes; her grandson Brandon Hayes, all of Longview, and many friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.