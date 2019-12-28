Patrick Lloyd Welton

Patrick was born April 2, 1943 in Longview. He grew up at Sun Pipeline Camp, and attended Gladewater school systems, graduating in 1961. He married Janice Ann Penick on November 26, 1965, and they were married for 54 years. Patrick studied history at North Texas State University, earning a degree in education. He always enjoyed reading about American, Texan, and military history.
Patrick proudly served his country in the 3rd Special Forces, U.S. Army from April 11, 1967 to April 10, 1969. He worked at Sun Pipeline, Continental Can Company plant 472 in Longview. Walmart, and O & D Manufacturing, Inc. in White Oak.
He served his community in many ways, working with the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department, and serving as Cubmaster for Cub Scout Pack 207 for a number of years. Although a man of few words, Patrick cared deeply for the people around him, always treating those he met with dignity and respect. He was a member of the Church of Christ and worshiped with the White Oak congregation.
He is survived by his wife Janice Welton; sons Patrick Kent Welton of Johnson City, TX, and wife Amy Jeanne Welton, Thomas Donovan Welton of The Woodlands, TX, and wife Amy Coffman-Welton, grandchildren Caroline, Seamus, Zachary, and Jacob; brother Lon Welton and wife Sha of Gladewater.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane Donovan Welton, father Lloyd Edmound Welton, and two infant sisters.
Memorials can be made to: American Business Clubs, at P. O. Box 3092, Longview TX 75606 in honor of Patrick Welton, or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.