Patrick Lloyd Welton

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.