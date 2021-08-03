Patrick Neil Briggs
HARLETON, TX Patrick Neil Briggs was born May 12, 1955. His journey to Heaven began July 31, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones at his home.
Pat and his wife Denise were married for 37 years, they had two amazing boys, Chris and Jason, three grandchildren, (HayHay) Hailey, (Livi) Alivia, and (Little Man) Drayvehn.
Pat worked for Trinity Ind. For 33 years. He loved fishing and spending time at the lake with his family.
He is survived by his brother, Mike Briggs and his two sisters, Kim Berryman and Karla Cox. Pat is preceded in death by his father, Melvin Briggs, mother, Juanita Fenton and his stepdad, Claude Fenton.
A time of visitation with Pat's family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX. A service to celebrate his life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery with C.J. White officiating. Burial will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of the Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX.
