Patrick Turner
LONGVIEW — Patrick Arnold Turner, age 88, passed away on September 1, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on September 18, 2021 at Valley View Baptist Church in Longview. Patrick was born in Orange, Texas on July 29, 1933. He was employed by Gulf and Chevron Oil Companies for 35 years. Patrick was a veteran and a member of Valley View Baptist Church for 47 years where he served as a deacon and trustee. Patrick was a kind and faithful man who loved God, his family and many friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working outdoors. He was preceded in death by his parents Alton Bryan and Mary Francis Turner. Patrick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Charlcie Turner; his daughter Karen Hutto and husband John of Longview, his three sons, Daniel Turner of Longview, Bryan Turner and wife Kathy of Maryland, Mark Turner and wife Donna of Longview; four grandchildren, Eric Hutto and wife Casey of Longview, Chris Hutto and wife Hillary of Spring Branch, Austin Turner of Dallas and Li Turner of Maryland; three great-grandchildren, Noah Patrick Hutto, Jacey Faith Hutto and Katelyn Jean Hutto.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.