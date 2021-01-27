Patsy Ann Willbanks
WHITE OAK — Patsy Ann (Lucas) Willbanks was born August 13, 1938 to the late D.W. and Lourine Lucas in Kilgore, TX. Patsy “Pat” graduated from Sabine High School in 1956, married her high school sweetheart, Wiley Lee Willbanks, on October 12, 1957 and lived in Liberty City until moving to White Oak in 1963. Pat had a history of working through the years while tending to her family and enjoying a variety of interests. After high school, Pat graduated from business school at Tyler Commercial College. In 1970, she opened her own business, the White Oak Dress Shoppe, and operated it until 1976. Pat began working for White Oak Independent School District in 1977. At first, she worked at the elementary school but soon became the High School Secretary and enjoyed working in this position until she retired in 2002 after 25 years. One of her goals was to work long enough at White Oak ISD to see her name on the service wall at the central administration office. Through the years, Pat enjoyed such things as bowling, square dancing, camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, chaperoning band trips, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, and buying/selling antiques. One of her favorite past times was working jigsaw puzzles, even after the Parkinson’s Disease made it difficult for her to pick up the pieces. Mrs. Willbanks was a member of the White Oak Church of Christ. Pat is preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Wiley Willbanks, and her parents, D.W. and Lourine Lucas. She is survived by her son, Mike Willbanks and wife Kim; daughters, Leeann Kienzle and husband Denny, Karon Wingo and husband Floyd; grandchildren, Kris Willbanks and wife Laura, Krystal Rabb and husband Dale, Kayla Pullen and husband Chase, Kelsi Harrison, Kara Oram and husband Bradon, and Kason Kienzle; Justin Matchett, Jake Matchett, Lori Brown and their families; great grandchildren (who always made her smile) Lilly and Maggie Pullen, Aubrey and Gaven Willbanks, Rhett and Judson Oram, and Izakk Willbanks. The family would like to thank Hospice and her faithful caregivers, especially Shelley Robinson, for their part in taking such good care of Pat through her lengthy struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Funeral services will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview on Friday at 2pm followed by a brief graveside service at Rosewood Park Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Thursday from 2pm-8pm
