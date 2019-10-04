Patsy Belflower

She was born October 11, 1927 in Canton, TX to Martin and Opal Miller. She had three sisters and one brother. She was of Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Longview, TX.
After graduating from Longview High School, she attended North Texas State Teachers College of Denton, TX. Majoring in Home Economics. Later she worked in the office of the First Baptist Church in Longview.
On December 25, 1950 she married Milton Belflower and together they raised five children, Kenneth, Stephen, Edmund, Spencer and Tina. Patsy was an excellent cook, seamstress, loving wife and mother. Her life was spent as a homemaker making sure her family’s every need was met. She loved to travel, camp, read, work puzzles, go to plays and watch movies. After her husband of 62 years passed away, she moved to Austin to be with her daughter Tina. Together they were active in art and exercise classes, enjoyed theater plays and trips.
Preceding her in death, her husband of 62 years, sister, brother, two grandsons, and a daughter-in-law.
Survivors are Kenneth (Susan) Belflower; Stephen (Sue) Belflower; Edmund Belflower; Spencer (Cathy Belflower; and Tina (John) Tanguma; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren, two sisters, nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to caregivers Ernest Tanguma, Tina and John Tanguma, all the Home Health and Hospice nurses who took excellent care of her.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
