Patsy C. Martin
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Patsy C. Martin, will be held Saturday, January 8th, 2022 at 10 o’clock in the morning in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.Patsy was born on June 27, 1933 in Tyler, Texas and died on January 4th, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
