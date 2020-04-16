Pat is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Roy Jr.; and her husband, Louis. She is survived by her sons and families, Rusty and Charlotte Fennell, and their children Taylor and Natalie; Rex and Amy Fennell and their children, Matt, Christian, and Caleb. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Mary Ann Waters; sisters-in-law, Jo Waters, Nancy Boyd, and Anita Fennell; and dozens of cousins, nephews, nieces, and close friends. The family wishes to thank StayKare Solutions, Wesley House, and HeartsWay Hospice for their love, care, and support through these last years. In lieu of flower, please make donations to HeartsWay Hospice; 4351 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75605 or First Baptist Church in Gilmer; 304 Buffalo St, Gilmer, TX 75644.
Patsy Fennell
GILMER — Patsy Lou (Waters) Fennell, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, memaw, and friend went to be with Jesus on April 14, 2020 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 81. Pat was born on December 28, 1938 to Roy and Ogla Waters in Willisville, Arkansas. She graduated from Magnolia High School and then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University. After spending a year teaching in Clovis, New Mexico, Pat moved to Longview to be a PE teacher at Forest Park. She spent 35 years teaching as a PE teacher/coach at Forest Park, New Diana, and Pine Tree, and later as a counselor at Pine Tree. Many times in her life she would be approached by former students who remembered her as a great coach/teacher friend. Pat was introduced to the person she called “the only man I ever loved” on a blind date in 1968. Shortly after, she married Louis on June 29, 1968 and they shared 45 years of marriage together. They had two sons, Louis Russell “Rusty” and Rex Ernest. Pat loved her family dearly and many of her fondest memories were of family vacations and other times spent with family. Pat always loved kids and she was thrilled to be the Memaw to her grandchildren; Taylor, Matt, Christian, Caleb, and Natalie. She always loved playing games and she enjoyed nothing more than playing with her children and grandchildren. Pat was also actively involved in her church. She had accepted Christ as a child and her faith was the foundation of her entire life. She loved her church family and in particular her Sunday School Class.
