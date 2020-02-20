Patsy Gilliland Allums
LONGVIEW — Patsy Gilliland Allums, 78, of Longview, passed away to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020.
She graduated valedictorian, class of 1960 at Hallsville High School. She worked as an accountant for many years and as owner of A&K Insurance and Accounting in Longview.
Pat is survived by her son, Robert Driggers of Fredericksburg, VA; and daughter, Nannette Hall, and son-in-law Timmy Hall of Kilgore, Tx. She had multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Longview Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a brief visitation with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the building fund of Longview Missionary Baptist Church.

