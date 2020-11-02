Patsy Jean Brown
HUGHES SPRINGS — No formal services are planned for Patsy Brown, 94, of Longview, Texas. Ms. Brown passed away on October 30, 2020. Arrangements are being handled by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs, Texas. Visitation is planned for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ms. Brown is preceded in death by a son, Freddie Brown. She is survived by her children, Darline and Dewayne; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of your choice.
