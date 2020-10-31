Patsy Lois Maddox
HENDERSON — Longview -- Pat Maddox passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Pat was born December 15th, 1931 in Cape Girardeau, MO, to Illa and Vernon Dudley. She married Jamie Gray Maddox, Sr. in 1953. They moved to Texas in 1955 after Jamie completed his service in the Navy. In Longview, Pat and Jamie worked side by side at their do-nut shop and lived upstairs where they raised their 3 children: Jamie Gray Maddox, Jr., Illa Jo Maddox Crow, and Mechel Christine Maddox.
After Jamie’s death in 1981, Pat retired and began volunteer work at Region 7, Green Street Senior Center, Longview Museum, and First United Methodist Church. During her retirement, Pat traveled all over the world but was most happy when spending time with her family and friends. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pat was a hard worker, had a keen sense of humor, and was always happy. She was a great dancer and loved teaching dance to her senior citizen friends. She will be dearly missed but the love she gave us will remain in our hearts forever.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Jamie Jr., Illa, and Mechel, her grandchildren: Brandon Crow and wife, Susan, Harrison Crow and Zachary Maddox, and great-grandchildren: Lane Crow and Cole Crow.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the wonderful staff of Buckner Westminster Place who loved and cared for our Mom these past few years. Also Dr. Rick Webb the chaplain at Buckner who provided spiritual support with a side of humor.
Graveside services for Pat Maddox will be held at 2 p.m. on November 7, 2020 at Grace Hill Cemetery, 601 W Marshall Avenue, Longview, TX, with Dr. Rick Webb officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
