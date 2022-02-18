Patsy Nell Howell
GILMER — Funeral Services for Patsy Nell Howell, 89, of Gilmer, will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 18, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am prior to the service.
Patsy was born November 21, 1932, to James Floyd Bradley and Bernice Bell Wimberley Bradley in Big Sandy, Texas and passed from this life February 13, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She married Billy Ray Howell, December 21, 1952. Patsy was a Licensed Vocational Nurse for many years and enjoyed working in the healthcare industry.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Judy Stracener and her husband, Randy; sons, Joe Mac Howell and his wife, Rhonda, Donnie Howell and his wife, Luana, Philip Howell and his wife, Deb; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Ray in 2003; brother, James Bradley and sister, Edna Ruth Bradley.
Pallbearers are Rodney Lindsey, Jake Howell, James McCellon, T.J. Lee, Kevin Miller, Keegan Sprouse.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Stracener, Trenton Preuninger, and Dennis Sprouse.
Please visit Patsy’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.