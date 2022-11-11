Patsy Parish McCurry
GILMER — Funeral services for Patsy Parish McCurry, 88, of Gilmer, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 13, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home with Brother Dicky Mauk and Brother Wayne McKay officiating. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Patsy was born on December 31, 1933, in Gilmer, Texas, to Marion Stanley “Jerry” and Ila Ree Wells Parish, and passed from this life on November 7, 2022.
Patsy taught school for 45 years at Union Hill ISD before retiring. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Marty McCurry; daughter, Nela Anderson; brother, Pat Don Parish; sister, Sarah Beene; grandchildren, Meagan Anderson, Dylan Lindsey (Stormie), Patrick Anderson, Madison McCurry, and Trevor McCurry; great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Brinkley, Brantley, and Decker.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Neal McCurry in 2017; and her brother, Joy Parish.
Pallbearers are Patrick Anderson, Trevor McCurry, Dylan Lindsey, Kevin Miller, Michael Miller, and David Martinez.
Honorary pallbearers are Danny Beene, Justin Beene, Allan Miller, Jonas Parish, and Eathen Parish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org, or Highway 80 Rescue Mission, P. O. Box 3223, Longview, Texas 75606-3223.
