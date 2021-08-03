Patsy Ruth Harp
WHITE OAK Services for Patsy Ruth Harp, 85, of White Oak will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Lakeview Funeral Home with Jeff O'Rear officiating.
Patsy passed away July 30, 2021 at the age of 85 after succumbing to Alzheimer's disease.
She was born December 1, 1935 in Longview to Frank and Gladys Brown. She grew up in Springhill and attended Springhill schools. Patsy met the love of her life, Floyd Harp at Greggton Church of Christ and they were married September 15, 1953 and remained married for 67 years.
Patsy was a homemaker while raising 3 children. When they were old enough she groomed and raised poodles with her friend Sarah Vaughn. Eventually she had her own business named Patsy's Poodle Parlor. She loved dogs and enjoyed working with them, and she made a lot of friends through her business.
Patsy was a faithful member of Greggton and Judson Road Church of Christ. She loved singing and was always willing to provide transportation to other members who were unable to drive to services. She loved God and served others well.
She was preceded in death by her father Frank E. Brown, who was an elder at Greggton Church of Christ, her mother Gladys P. Brown, her sister Barbara Skinner and a daughter Gail Harp.
She is survived by her husband Floyd Harp; two sons, Jimmy Harp and Rick Harp and his wife B.J.; a special and devoted niece Tammy Simpson and her husband David and their daughter and great niece Lindsay; four grandchildren, Brian, Morgan, Brett and Jacob; she is also survived by one great grandchild Lucy.
Floyd and his family would like to thank the medical staff of Pine Tree Lodge Nursing Home and Traditions Hospice for their loving care. They would also like to thank their numerous friends for their many thoughts and prayers.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the local animal shelter.
