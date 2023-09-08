Patsy Stence Wildrix
LONGVIEW — Patsy Stence Wildrix, 94, loving mother, granny, sister, aunt, and friend to many passed away at her home surrounded by family on September 3, 2023.
Pat was born in Holliday, Texas on August 15, 1929. Her loving parents, Roy and Lela Rambo have welcomed her to Heaven. Her parents and big sister, Sissie Leota Summers and young Pat moved to Longview early in Pat’s life and soon welcomed baby brother William Rambo to complete the happy family. Pat has called Longview home for over 90 years.
Pat is survived by her sister Sissie Summers of League City, brother Bill Rambo (Betty) of Jacksonville, sons Larry Stence (Lisa) of Hurst, Robert Stence (Jan) of Longview, Edward Stence (Peggy) of Longview, Andrew Wildrix (Charlie) of Plano, daughter Kathie Kessler (Steve) of Ft.Worth, son-in-law Shane Still, 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents Roy (Pop) and Lela (Momsey) Rambo, husband Robert Stence, Sr., husband Gerald Wildrix, daughter Cynthia Still, son Thomas Stence, and granddaughter Tracy Stence.
Pat was a longtime member and official in Eastern Star Chapters in East Texas and was in the insurance businesses full time for over 50 years. She was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church and Hope Community Church. Mom was the matriarch of our family. She loved each and every one of us and did not use or accept the words step, half, or adopted anything. We were all a member of her family regardless of how we grew onto the family tree. She was the glue that held our family together through good and bad times. In addition to her passion for family, she loved her church family, cooking for family and friends, flowers of all kinds, and her faithful, loving, corgi companion of 15 years, Duckie.
Funeral services will be at Lakeview Cemetary in Longview on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be at Lakeview on Friday September 8, 2023 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
