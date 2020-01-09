spotlight
Patsy Sue Martin
Patsy Sue Martin
LONGVIEW — Patsy Sue (Gray) Martin passed away peacefully, January 6, 2020. Born on August 28, 1934, she was a lifetime resident of Longview, Texas and a member of Elmira Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Patsy was a graduate of Spring Hill High school and Kilgore College. She was a homemaker and the beloved mother of Rebecca Herzog and Terry Martin and mother-in-law to Mike Herzog and Lynne Martin. She was loved by her grandchildren, Stuart Allan, Brooke Fojtik, Aaron Martin, Taylor Pechacek, and Leslie Schilp, and a great grandmother to seven great grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patsy is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-three years, Jack Martin. Visitation will be 6-7:30 pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens with Dr. James Cantey officiating.
