Patsy Sue Scoggins Boger

She is survived by her grandchildren, James Deets and wife, Ashley, Jessica Murphy and husband, Matthew, Michael Boger and wife, Ashley, Steven Thorne, Amanda White and husband, Damon, Staci Thorne and Matthew Boger; three great-grandsons; and nine great-granddaughters.
Patsy graduated from Daingerfield High School in 1959 and dearly loved all her classmates. She remained active in the reunion group as long as she was able. She was a member of First Baptist Church Ore City where she was active in the Nursery. She loved the children that she cared for as her own. Patsy loved her family and friends fiercely. She also was a huge fan of music, westerns, books and Nascar.
Visitation will be Tuesday December 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Ore City. She will be laid to rest at Winfield Cemetery.
