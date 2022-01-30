Patt Patterson
FORNEY — Patt Patterson, age 72, of Forney, TX, passed away on January 26, 2022. She was born June 14, 1949, in Longview, TX, to Samuel J. Burkham and Ellen Imogene (Toney) Burkham. Patt was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and children’s Sunday School Teacher. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Heath. Patt loved teaching the Children’s Sunday School Class. She enjoyed watching the children in the church grow up throughout the years. Patt lived for God. She was a happy person who was not afraid of anything, (except snakes up to and including the rubber ones). Patt enjoyed RVing/camping, riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle, GAUDY jewelry, and shopping for shoes. She was “Mimi” to her beloved grandchildren. Patt will be missed beyond measure. She is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years: Louis Patterson; sons: Jason Molpus, and Josh Molpus and wife Meridythe; grandchildren: Mason Molpus, Alyssa “Rissy” Molpus, and Kaitlin “Katie Bug” Molpus; brother: Toney Burkham; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; her First Baptist Church family of Heath, TX; and Landmark Baptist Church Family of Tyler, TX. Patt was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog: Redbird. A celebration of Patt’s life will be held 11:00am Monday, January 31, 2022, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home-Rockwall Location officiated by Bro. James Griffin and Bro. Mark Farrish. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 6:00 to 8:00pm Sunday at the funeral home. The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation to the First Baptist Heath Children’s Ministry.
