Patty Sue Stephens
LONGVIEW — Patty was born on December 7, 1932 and passed away on April 5, 2022. Patty was born to H.W. and Pauline Gates Whitten in Oak Grove, Louisiana and was raised in Nacogdoches, Texas. She attended Nacogdoches High School where she met James E. Stephens, Jr. who became her husband on December 22, 1950. Patty worked at Stone Fort Bank in Nacogdoches. Patty and Jim eventually moved to Lufkin, Texas and had two children. She moved to Longview, Texas in 2016 to be near family. Patty loved her family, growing plants, playing bridge with her friends and cooking. Her grandchildren have fond memories of “Granny” as she went out of her way to cook their favorite foods and provide undivided attention and fun for them always. Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Jim Stephens of Longview, daughters, Susan Stroud (Mike) of Longview, Texas and Sally Hanks (Keith) of San Antonio. Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Stephen Bryan (Danielle) of Waco, Texas, Sarah Pruitt (David) of Longview, Texas, Jake Hanks of San Antonio, Texas, and Samantha Hanks of San Antonio, Texas. Her great-grandchildren are Elizabeth Pruitt, Emory Bryan, Harper Bryan, Madison Pruitt, and Paul Pruitt. She is also survived by niece Debbie Whitten Bennett (Bobby) and family of Houston and nephew Russell Whitten (Cheryl) and family of Nacogdoches along with several other extended family members. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, H.W. Whitten Jr. (Myrtle) and Paul Whitten (Rita), great-grandson, Samuel Stephen Bryan, and in-laws, Jimmy and Sarah Stephens. A graveside service for Patty will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Park, 5127 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas. Donations in Patty’s memory may be given to Unforgettable Tuesdays at Greggton United Methodist Church, 1101 Pine Tree Rd., Longview, Texas 75604 or Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org), 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Patty’s family would like to thank our friends at Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their love and care since March 2020, and a special thanks also goes to Hospice Plus heroes Kensi, Miranda and L.B. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com for the Stephens family.
