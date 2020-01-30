Paul David Watson

David married Linda Gail Ridings in 1970. He is survived by his wife Linda Gail Watson. Children: Eric and Carmen (daughter) Boggus,, David Lynn (son) and Mary Watson, Jason and Leann (daughter) Chamberlain. Grandchildren: Paul, Derek and wife Carman, Justin, Christina and David, Sydney and Jase. Great grandchildren: Delilah and Bentley.
His brothers: James Daniel and wife Bobbie Watson, Tracey Darrel and wife Kelly Watson, Tony (deceased) and wife Angie Watson, and Teddy and wife Jennifer Bradley. One sister Tina Bradley. His beloved Aunt Hazel Joe and Bobby Lunsford, Francis Mayfield Pike (deceased), and Francis Watson. His sister and brother in laws, Coty and Tracy Smith. Brother in laws Donald Ridings and Aubrey Ridings, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He had a life-long love for spending time with his family and friends. His favorite time spent was laughing and sharing joys of the day. David loved the water, (as a Navy Man), enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time camping with the family. As a former retiree of the United States Navy with 24 years of service and 16 years at the United States Post Office. David was an avid supporter of our Nation and was a strong believer of Liberty and Freedom. His favorite colors were red and blue. Blue being is personal favorite and red for lifelong sweetheart Linda. We loved asking him, “How are you today?”, and he would always say, “Fantastic”!”, in his booming voice and huge smile. David was our positive reinforcement and biggest encourager. His Christian influence was always a shining light for us to follow.
Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home, 401 North Martin St., Kilgore, TX 75662 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. The service will be at Grace Baptist Temple Church at 119 Peavine Road, Kilgore, TX 75662 on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1pm. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Wounded Warriors Foundation, Shriners Hospital for children.
The family would also like to thank Christus Good Shepherd for the care and love they showed both David and Linda, and Texas Home Health for going above and beyond to care for him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.