Paul David Williams
GILMER — Paul David Williams was born on June 2, 1946 in Gilmer, Texas to Don and Mattie Ruth Stropp Williams and passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Longview, Texas. Mr. Williams graduated from Gilmer High School and Stephen F. Austin University. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Williams. Paul is survived his wife, Barbara Williams; son, Brian Williams and wife, Irma; daughter. Tracy Miller and husband, Steve; sisters, Donna Farris and husband, Gearald and Nancy Sawyer and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Brett Williams and wife, Katie, Alexis Williams, and Brianna, Christian, and Cole Esquivel; and sister-in-law, Lynn Williams. Paul was the co-owner of Gilmer Lumber Company. He was a member and Past Master of the Bethesda Masonic Lodge #142 A.F. and A.M. and District Deputy Grand Master in 2008. He served on the Yamboree Board and was past President of the East Texas Yamboree Association. Paul was also former board member of Gilmer Savings and Loan and served on the Gilmer County Club Board. Funeral service for Mr. Williams will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Gilmer with Rev. Matthew Smith officiating, interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.
