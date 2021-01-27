Paul Duane Herring
Paul Duane Herring
LONGVIEW — Paul Duane Herring, age 77, of Longview Texas passed away on Tuesday January 19,2021 at a local hospital. He was born in 1943 in Monticello Arkansas. Paul was a devoted Christian and a member of Winterfield United Methodist Church of Longview. Local business owner of 45 years and an avid member of AMBUCs of Longview charity organization as a friend and mentor to all. Paul especially enjoyed family time with his family on holidays, birthdays and family night dinners.
Paul leaves behind his beloved and lifetime wife of 57 years of marriage, Faye Herring and his two sons Duane Herring and wife Nannette and Danny Herring and wife Sherri both of Longview Texas. Grandchildren Erica Goodman and Andy Goodman of White Oak Texas and Jessica Baird and Dale Baird of Haslet Texas and Breanna Herring of Tyler Texas and Zachary Herring of Longview. Great grandchildren Avery and Austin Goodman and Parker Baird. Siblings Goria Renya of Chula Vista California and Hugh Herring and wife Linda Herring of Prairieville Louisiana. Also numerus aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his parents Paul and Twylah Herring of Haughton La. Brother Danny Herring of Wilmar AR and daughter Susan LaNette Herring of Longview TX
Instead of flowers please make donations to AMBUCs of Longview or Winterfield United Methodist Church of Longview in honor of Paul.

