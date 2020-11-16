Paul Eugene French

Paul attended Spring Hill School and graduated in 1953. After a year at Kilgore Junior College, he entered the University of Texas, where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and then the University of Texas Law School where he obtained his Law Degree (LLB/JD).
After law school and a three-year tenure in the District Attorney’s office in Dallas, Texas, where he was assigned to Henry Wade’s Felony Division, he returned to Longview and practiced law. He stayed in law practice until 1977 with the law firm of Smead, Roberts, Harbour, Smith, Harris, French and Parker, but took a leave of absence to pursue his personal interests of real estate, banking and ranching. He never returned to the practice of law.
In 1974 Paul met, loved, married, and spent the rest of his life with Susan Moore French - not only his wife but best friend and partner! Together they raised five children - Warren Blake French, Denson Moore French (Amber), Derrick Todd French (Raquel), Andrea French Wetsel (Jess) and Alecia French Knutson (Kevin), and lived to see seven grandchildren - Daisy Irene French, Grace Moore Wetsel, Logan Paul French, Emma Ashe Wetsel, Isabella Mariah Knutson, Libby Nicole French and Colton Rogers Knutson.
It was obvious to all who knew him that he lived a full and happy life.
The family will receive visitors at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Road, Longview on Monday, November 16 from 4PM to 6PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Paul’s life will be celebrated at a private funeral service. For those who wish to join virtually, the funeral service will be available online at www.facebook.com/trinitylongview on November 17 at 2PM.
Friends who wish to gather for the interment following the funeral are invited to join the family on Tuesday, November 17 at 3:30PM at Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 Farm to Market Road 1844, Longview, 75605.
Should friends desire, memorial gifts may be made to the Spring Hill ISD Education Foundation, ATTN: Paul French Memorial Scholarship, 3101 Spring Hill Road, Longview, Texas 75605, (903) 323-7745, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 3223, Longview, Texas 75606, or the charity of your choice.
Special thanks to Sherry Jones, Jeanell Richardson, Amy Carey, Dr. Stacy Holder, Dr. Rick Earnest, and Dr. Rodney Henry for their loving care over the years.
