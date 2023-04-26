Paul G. Adams
LONGVIEW — Paul G. Adams passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 80. Paul was born to Oliver Dodd Adams and Woodie Estell (Harris) Adams on June 1. 1942 in Atlanta, Texas.
Paul served in the US Army. He loved bluegrass music and retired from Marshall ISD in 2007; he was the H.V.A.C Tech. He was a wonderful handy man and gardener and a member of the Woodland Hills Baptist Church.
He is preced in death by his parents, Oliver and Woodie Adams, brother Tommy Adams, sisters Mary Reynolds and Riley Ann Weemes. Left to cherish this wonderful man is his wife, Patsy, son David Adams, daughter Sharon Adams (Dave) daughter Michelle Tuttle (Steve), Ronald Coats (Myong) Ronda Herl (Barney), Candy Rae (Alex) sister Dean Byrum, as well as nieces, nephews and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM.
