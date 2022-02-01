Paul Garner
LONGVIEW — Services for Paul Garner, 68, will be held at Winterfield Methodist Church on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Winterfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Mr. Garner passed away January 29, 2022 in Longview.
He was born to Albert and Hazel Garner in Longview on July 21, 1953. He owned and operated P & P Associates and Topp Office Supply. He loved taking ship cruises, working in his shop, hunting, and enjoying his lake house at Caddo.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Susan Garner; his daughter Patricia Garner; son Coleman Garner; grandson Peyton Garner and granddaughter Maddie Garner. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.