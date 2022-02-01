Paul Garner
LONGVIEW — Services for Paul Garner, 68, will be held at Winterfield Methodist Church on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Winterfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Mr. Garner passed away January 29, 2022 in Longview.
He was born to Albert and Hazel Garner in Longview on July 21, 1953. He owned and operated P & P Associates and Topp Office Supply. He loved taking ship cruises, working in his shop, hunting, and enjoying his lake house at Caddo.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Susan Garner; his daughter Patricia Garner; son Coleman Garner; grandson Peyton Garner and granddaughter Maddie Garner. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

