Paul Jerry Davis
LONGVIEW — Mr. Paul Jerry Davis, age 81 of Longview, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at his home under hospice care. Paul was born in Gilmer on May 14, 1939, to the late Corbitt Hughleen Davis and Opal Elizabeth Medlin Davis. Paul attended and graduated from East Mountain, where he was a star athlete on the basketball court, the football field, and the baseball diamond. He was a retired operator in the building 74 cracking plant at Eastman Chemical in Longview. He was a former member of the Gilmer Masonic Lodge and was a longtime member, former deacon, and Sunday school teacher at First Assembly of Gladewater. Paul loved watching sports, vegetable gardening, and bird hunting in his spare time. Paul loved people and making new friends and acquaintances wherever he happened to be. Paul was a well-liked and dearly loved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend whose memory will be forever cherished. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy Davis; sisters, Dorothy Puckett, and Ollie Hill. He is survived by his loving wife of over thirty years, Beverly Davis of Longview; Rodney Davis of Gilmer, Jerry Davis and wife Samantha of Gilmer; daughter, Judy Davis Hagler and husband John of Gilmer; step-children, Chris Sharp and wife Lindsey of Prosper, Russell Sharp of Dallas, Stacia Sharp and her partner, Tom Ward of Kilgore; grandchildren, Jerilyn Hall, Jessica Hagler, Katie Kent, Brooke Schlesinger, Aiden Davis, Avery Davis, Christopher Sharp, Carly Sharp, Noah Sharp; great-grandchildren, Adleigh Hall, Jones Hall, Jensen Hall, Adler Ward. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the First Assembly of God Church of Gladewater, Pastor Terrill Pearson and Steven Hill officiating; the family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow at Ore City Cemetery in Ore City, with Allen Sharp, Chris Sharp, Christopher Sharp, Kenneth Jarmon, Scott Davis, Jeff Hill, Aiden Davis, and Tommy Orms serving as pallbearers.
