Paul Moyer
HENDERSON — On January 8, 2023, Paul Moyer, of Henderson, went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born April 17, 1967 to the late Marion and Bonnie (Lummus) Moyer. Paul was raised in New London, and graduated from West Rusk High School. He had lived in Henderson since 2014. He was well-loved by all who knew him, and never met a stranger. In his spare time he enjoyed working on cars and fishing, and was a truck driver for various companies. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother David Moyer. Survivors include: his wife Charla Moyer of Henderson; children, Adam Moyer of Longview, Allison Moyer of Mt. Enterprise, Ashley Moyer of Longview, Samantha Moyer of Rusk, Maegan Smith and husband Jarrod of Henderson, and Hope Denison and husband Daniel of Henderson; sister Paula Spier and husband Gary of Lindale; eight grandchildren, Angela Moyer, Bellari Moyer, Laine Moyer, Isaiah Moyer, Isaac Lucas, Melody Khan, Coen Harris, and Zoe Smith; and a host of other family and friends. A private family burial will be at Zion Hill Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
