Paul Prescott Klewer

Paul was born August 26, 1935 to Edward and Myrtle Klewer in Oklahoma City, Ok. He was an avid OU fan.
He was educated at Abilene Christian High School and College and the university of Tennessee. His military service involved both the U. S. Army and Marine Corps from which he had honorable discharges. For ten years, he was employed in the Glass and Chemical Division of the Ford Motor Company in Nashville, Tennessee.
He moved back to Texas in 1966 and was self-employed in marketing and drilling businesses until 1994. He loved drilling deep water wells all over East Texas and making life-long relationships with the land owners.
In 1983 he had an encounter with God that changed him forever and he began to find a church where God would plant Him. He was led to a small, store-front church in Kilgore, Texas which later became the large New Covenant Church in Longview.
In 1992 he was called into the ministry and began his career as a pastor to singles in 1994 and as a teacher, later, becoming part of the elder team at New Covenant Church. He was married to Patricia Klewer whom he dearly loved with all his heart and is survived by two daughters, Laura Nicholson of Boulder, CO. and Allison Hickman of Kilgore, grandchildren, Judith Hickman of Denver, CO, Chase McCasland of Overton, and Grant McCasland of Overton; sisters-in-law, Vicki Jernigan and husband Gary of Kilgore and Melinda Dingley and husband Glen of Alvin. He also has nieces and nephews, and a host of brothers and sisters and sons and daughters in Christ who will miss him dearly.
His life came to be centered around His Lord and the ways of God, who has now received him in eternity. He had a passion for investing in the poor and caring for those less fortunate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benevolence Fund at New Covenant Church, P. O. Box 8053, Longview, TX 75607 or online at www.wearencc.com.
Funeral services are Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 1pm, at New Covenant Church at 5621 FM 2087, Longview, and will be available livestream at live.wearencc.com. Pastor Chuck Warnock will be officiating the service. Visitation will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at New Covenant Church from 5:30-7:30pm. Burial will be at Pirtle Cemetery, Kilgore, TX.
