Paul “Wayne” Ferguson Sr.
LONGVIEW — Mr. Paul “Wayne” Ferguson, a proud veteran of the 43rd Engr. Co. Long Binh, Vietnam passed away on January 19,2022. Wayne was born in Brockville, Tx on December 1, 1946. He attended Henderson ISD and furthered his education at Kilgore College where he earned an Associate’s Degree.
At the age of 17 Wayne worked as a Grade 1 Laborer at Crosby Lebus Mfg. After one year he was drafted by the United States Army. He valued this service highly but very humble about his job as a 64B20 Truck driver and a Parachutist. He attained the rank of SP 4 T, HONORABLE. The medals of National Defense, Vietnam Campaign and Vietnam Service Marksman at DT APO 96491 USARV (RAD). After fighting for our country Mr. Ferguson returned to Longview, Tx and continued his job at Crosby Lebus where he retired as Die Shop Leadman with 41 yrs of service.
Wayne is proceeded in death by his father Albert, his mother Maude, his brother Billy Jack and one daughter, Cheryl Kay Hartzell.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife Carol, his brother Allen, and his sister Linda Cowan, 4 children Terri Bowers and her husband Larry, Pam “Tobie” Soliz and her husband Saul, Paul W. Ferguson Jr. and his wife Tracey, Andrea Greathouse, and her husband Johnny. He also leaves behind 11 Grandkids, DJ Jurenka, Justin Hartzell, Joey Jurenka, Cody West, Catelyn Hartzell, Stephanie West, Tyler Jurenka, Mikayla Soliz, Amber Soliz, Taylor Roberson, and Hannah Greathouse. Along with 10 little GREAT grands! And his best friend who he spoke to almost every day from the 43rd Eng. Co in Vietnam, Lester Poole, and his wife Susan.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping and the beach more than anyone could imagine but the older he got his favorite hobby became good food, good music, cold beer, and time with family. Anytime you entered his home he wanted a hug, and you couldn’t leave until doing the same! He will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
Services for Wayne will be Monday January 24, 2022, at 11:00am at Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday at 10:00am in the Chapel of welch Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at Rosewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to www.vvmf.org/giving-to-vvmf.org
