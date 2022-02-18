Paula Blalack
GILMER — Funeral Services for Paula Blalack, 84, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, February 18, 2022, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Cherokee Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm prior to the service.
Paula was born April 4, 1937, to Earl R. “Dell” Davis and Mae Lange Davis in Gilmer, Texas and passed from this life February 13, 2022, in Longview, Texas. She married Robert Blalack, August 11, 1953 in East Mountain.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Scott Blalack and his wife, Joyce, Gary Blalack and his wife, Angie, Mark Blalack and Scarlett Henry, and Andy Blalack and partner, Jeff Rowland; sisters, Shirley Alexander, Sue Downs, and Lou Davis; brother, Dell Davis Jr.; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Blalack in 2019; brother, Paul Davis; and her sister, Kay Davis.
Pallbearers are Wes Blalack, Jonathan Blalack, Chance Downs, Rick Griffith, Tommy Hooten, and Dylan Hutchison.
Please visit Paula’s on-line registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.