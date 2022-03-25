Paula Diann Williams
DIANA — Funeral services for Paula “Diann” Williams, age 77 of Diana, Texas, is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Pastor Mike McCarthy officiating. Interment will follow at the Cedars Memorial Gardens in Mineola, Texas.
Diann passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home in Diana. She was born November 12, 1944, in Wood County, Texas to the late Wilburn “Cotton” and Maxie Rea (Morgan) Williams. Diann has lived in Diana for the past 32 years and was previously of Mineola. In her early years she worked as a painter and then later worked 20 years for Borg Warner in Longview as a Lathe Operator. Diann enjoyed the occasional trip to the casinos, working word find puzzles, watching Days of Our Lives, quilting, yardwork, and attending family get togethers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Williams Jr; son, Terry Wayne Williams; brothers, Leon and Ronnie Williams; and sister, Sandra Onita West.
Diann is survived by children, Darvin Williams and wife, Vickie of Carthage and Phyllis Williams Scates of Diana; brother, Jerry Lynn Williams and wife, Tammy of Winnsboro; sister, Ima Turner of Grand Saline; daughter-in-law, Barbara Williams of Brownsboro; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Williams of Lindale and James Williams of Chandler; sister-in-law, Janette Phillips of Longview; aunt-in-law, Francis Caskey of Lindale; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Gulledge, Cody Hislope, Patrick Gage, DeKoda Willis, Jackson Spain, and Hayden Gage.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.
