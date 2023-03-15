Paula Frances Johnson-Hoswell
HALLSVILLE — Paula F. Johnson-Hoswell of Hallsville, Tx., passed away on Feb. 25, at her Hallsville home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on Feb. 6, 1942 in Shawnee, Ok. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Lestlie “Les” and Mrs. Betty Sayre of Pryor, Ok. She was a member of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Posse and was a reserve deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff Dept., including being a member of the search and rescue crew that searched for the remains of NASA’s Space Shuttle Columbia that exploded during its descent from space in 2003. She was also a member of the United Mounted Peace Officers of Texas. Paula served a medical laboratory technician for most of her career, and she was also a proud tribal member of the Cherokee Nation. She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Jerry Hoswell; her three sons, David and Liz of Gettysburg, Pa.; Jimmy and Brooklyn of Longview, Tx.; and Tim and Holly Voight of Mineola, Tx.; nine grandchildren: Cheyenna, Branden, Mathew, Devin, Kaylee, and Kodi, and one great grandchild, Luca. A memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
