Paula Jacqueline Johnston Huffman

LONGVIEW — Services for Paula Jacqueline “Muddy” Johnston Huffman, 91, will be held at noon Saturday, May 22, at Longview Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend John Whitehurst officiating. Interment will follow at LaGrone’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Huffman passed away Thursday, May 20, at Summer Meadows.
Mrs. Huffman was born March 1, 1930 in Longview to Oakley Bud and Lillie Eugenia Johnston. She attended Judson schools and graduated from Judson Grove High School. She worked as a pediatric nurse until becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Hallsville and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class. Muddy loved tending her plants and flowers and being with her family, always with Dick by her side until his passing in 2014. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Muddy was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, James Thurman “Dick” Huffman, as well as her parents and many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Left to cherish her memory are daughters and sons-in-law Sally and Kerry Don Azbell and Meredith and Gene Clay, her grandchildren Jake Rayburn and Sarah Azbell and Kaylan Leigh and Kerry Jon Fletcher, as well as great grandchildren Sadie Fletcher, Caroline Azbell, Emma Fletcher, Claire Azbell, and Russell Azbell. She is also survived by two sisters, Ann and husband J.B. Prouse and Jean Bazzell.
The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to all the special caregivers and employees of Summer Meadows who have taken care of Muddy over the last three years, and to HeartsWay Hospice as well.
Memorials may be made to the LaGrone’s Chapel Cemetery Association, c/o Vicki Faulkner, 21 Iris Circle, Longview, Texas 75601.

