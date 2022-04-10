Paula Jane Cannon Dagnel
MARION, NC — Paula Jane Cannon of Marion, NC; passed away on March 26, 2022. Paula leaves behind a sister and brother, two daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Part of Longview shopping center has new owners
- LIVE UPDATES: Longview ISD to be closed Thursday, reopen Friday
- Starbucks breaks ground in South Longview
- Longview-Kilgore Cable internet service restored after almost two-day outage
- A tale of two Longviews: Water main break affects portions of city differently
- City: Boil water order for most Longview residents expected through at least Saturday
- Brothers plan to develop property into Longview townhomes
- Officials seek suspects in theft from tornado-damaged property in Upshur County
- 'Shouldn't have been taken': Family members recall Longview homicide victim as full of life
- Creator Clash - a YouTube Creator Boxing Event - Coming to Tampa, Florida and Streaming Service Moment House on May 14, 2022
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.