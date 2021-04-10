LONGVIEW — Paula Powell Cranford Sheek was born in Springhill, TX on May19, 1936 to Verdia Mae and Ercie Paul Powell. She lived in Longview all of her life. She went to school at First Ward, Foster Jr. High and Longview High school. She graduated in 1954. Paula married Bill (BG} Cranford in June 1954. Paula was a homemaker who dearly loved her family. She was a good seamstress and cook. Paula raised her 3 children that she loved so much. She volunteered at American Red Cross and different areas in the city of Longview. She was married to Bill for 48 years before his passing in 2002. She later married her second husband, Herman Sheek in May 2003. They were married for 8 years, until his passing in 2011. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill Cranford, & Herman Sheek. She is survived by a son, Glen Cranford, Lubbock, TX, two daughters, Cookie Lowe (Stephen), Tyler, TX, & Stefanie Cranford (Ilene Pape), Roanoke, TX. Sister, JoAnn Gammill, Houston, TX .Granddaughters, Brandi Lynn Pither (Patrick Lee II), Chalk Hill, TX &Samantha Brooke Fortune, Tyler, TX. Grandsons, Cody Cortez, Chris Cortez, both of Lubbock, TX, & Michael Gabriel (Danielle), Savannah, TX. Great-grandchildren, Patrick Lee III, Brennen Jack, both of Chalk Hill, TX, Mikayla Grace, Abigail Faith, &Coleman Lee, all of Tyler, TX, Zachary Gabriel, Savannah, TX, Corion Cortez, Ambrielle Cortez, Calien Cortez, & Jacob Bustamante, all of Lubbock, TX, & Nichole Gabriel, Frisco, TX.
Graveside services for Paula will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, TX 75604.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com
for the Cranford family.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to American Red Cross, Good Dog or Foundation of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.