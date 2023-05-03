Paula Sue Monse
LONGVIEW — Paula Sue Husband Monse, age 78, passed away on April 28th, 2023 in Longview, Texas.
She was born on August 20th, 1944 in Gladewater, Texas to Earnest and Jessie Husband. After graduating high school and attending college, she worked in finance and bookkeeping. She worked for the Texas Education Agency in Austin, Texas for 21 years before retiring. Her hobbies and interested included art, family, friends, and Friend of Bill W.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents, son, twin brother, two brothers, sister, and her brother-in-law.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Richard Monse; siblings; and many friends. The family would like to thank the Highland Pines Nursing staff for taking care of Paula.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:00 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. Casual wear is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your charity of choice in Paula’s name.
