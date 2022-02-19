Pauline Sterle Lukash
LONGVIEW — Pauline Sterle Lukash arrived in Heaven on November 17, 2021. She was born on December 21, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, & was a resident of Kentucky & Texas. Pauline was a very strong Christian & godly woman who honored the Lord in all that she did. She was a loving & devoted wife of 63 years to Al, the best mom in the world to Jeffery, Jill & Lesley & a great MiMi to Luke and Jake. Pauline will be remembered by many as an elegant, yet strong lady, full of love, kindness, compassion, creativity & humor. She was an artist that worked in many mediums & was a founding member of the Ohio Valley Arts League & served on various boards and committees. She generously volunteered her time to many charities & was active in her local church parishes her entire life. Pauline was a Eucharistic minister, an Adoration participant & started a long running ladies Bible Study in her home & was admired for her deep faith & wisdom. She enjoyed many passions & interests, some being painting, pastels, bridge, reading, crafts, sewing, fishing & entertaining.
She was the sister of Mitzi Loftus and was preceded in death by her sister Loretta; and brothers, John, Lenny, Richie, Eugene & Eddie. She was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, & friend to many. Her legacy of a life devoted to the Lord, her family & loved ones will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church, 2018 Ridgewood Dr., Longview, TX 75605.
