Peggie Elliott Horne

Peggie was born March 15, 1950, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Laverne and James Elliott. She grew up in Hemphill, Texas, where she loved serving as a majorette and drum major for the Hemphill Hornet marching band. She and Harold traveled early in his career before settling in Diana, Texas, where they raised their children.
As an only child, Peggie loved nothing more than making and connecting with friends. She had a large group of friends, each she considered family, and she never met a stranger. She had a gift with people, always greeting everyone with a smile and usually a joke too. Despite her three separate battles with breast cancer spanning twenty-three years, she never complained and continued to put others first. Her servant’s heart was evident in the way she unwaveringly remembered everyone’s birthday, celebrated in their milestones, shared in their grieving, and encouraged them throughout it all. Peggie was an inspiration to so many and spread the wings of her affection far and wide.
Peggie was a friend to many, but her greatest role was that of mother and “Mimi.” She delighted in her five grandchildren and loved to tell stories of their latest antics. Nothing brought her more joy than to be surrounded by her family, and there was never a dull moment during any family get together. She was deeply loved, and she will be dearly missed. “[She] will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before [her], and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.” Isaiah 55:12.
Peggie is survived by her husband, Harold Horne; mother, Laverne Elliott; daughters and sons-in-law, Chastiti Horne and Tony Houck, and Chandra and Jarod Bonine; stepson, Dean Horne; grandsons, Payne Houck, Barrett Houck, and Cullen Bonine; granddaughters, Presley Houck and Kate Bonine; and her dachshund shadow, Baby. She is preceded in death by her father, James Elliott, and her stepdaughter, Dena Horne.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr Street, Hemphill, Texas 75948.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Wilson Cemetery in Milam, Texas, under the direction of Starr Funeral Home with Bro. Floyd Wright officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Gary Boyette, Kirk Butler, Tommy Click, Lee Elumbaugh, Clayton Gandy, Ted Houck, and Jerry Wayne Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lilly, Diana, Texas, 75640.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family like to extend our deepest gratitude to the numerous healthcare providers who cared for our mother throughout her long battle with cancer at both M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Texas Oncology in Longview, as well as the team with Heart’sWay Hospice of Northeast Texas who lovingly cared for her in her final days.
