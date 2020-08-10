Peggy Ann Holmes, 72, of Longview, Texas, (known as Ma to most), passed away early Tuesday morning, Aug 4, 2020, in her home. Peggy was born January 21, 1948, to the late Adrian Lollar and Lucille Light.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug 8, 2020, at Rosewood Park Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Services will be officiated by LaVeda Miles. Arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Tx.
Peggy was the light of any party; she was spunky, sassy, and at times...a bit stubborn. She never hesitated to show off her dance skills, could be coerced into just about anything by her grandsons...like jumping on a pogo stick, and loved being at the beach, especially with her family.
Peggy will be reunited with her husband, Wayne Holmes, of 26 years; her parents; her stepfather, Dan Light; her sister, Fay Allen; and mother-in-law, Ruby Holmes. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Judd Byrnes; son, David Holmes and Wendy Hood; grandsons, Colby and Preston Byrnes; step-sister and husband, Danene and Johnny Wilson; a host of cousins that were more like siblings, as well as an extended family of relations and friends: Maurita Stark, Kathy Love, Gina and Scott Green, Shawn and Nikki Hayes, their families, and many others who were lucky enough to hear her say "Bring me something sweet".
Following the services, Judd and Tammy Byrnes will be opening their home to family and friends...but be sure and come with your best Peggy story!
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
