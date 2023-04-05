Peggy Bodwell
HUGHES SPRINGS — Bernadine Ophelia “Peggy” Bodwell also known as “Lady to her family, passed away April 10, 2020. Born November 17, 1924 to Molly Rae Shelton Boyd and Acie Benjamin Boyd she was raised in Daingerfield, Texas, graduating from Daingerfield High School.
The baby of the family, she is preceded in death by her parents, seven incredible Boyd Siblings, their spouses and sadly, several nieces and nephews. Her beloved Husband Herman A, Bodwell passed in 2009. A friend to all and “Mom” to many, she leaves behind two children Danny Boyd Bodwell (Victoria) and Rae Jeanean Bodwell (John Olson). Grandmother to Benjamin Boyd Bodwell (Kathy) and Methuen Gen Nagatani (Hannah) and Great-Grandmother to Henry Bodwell 6, Rose Bodwell 4, Bear Nagatani 3, and Sylas Nagatani 1. She also leaves behind so many nieces and nephews...You know who you are and how much she loved you! Memorial Services will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023 1:00pm, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs, 1213 Hanes Blvd. This will be followed by a graveside service and interment at Pruitt Lake Cemetery CR-1581, Avinger, Texas and then a gathering at the Pruitt Lake Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a faithful member.
Always the last to the table and the last to bed she will finally be joining you Dad!
